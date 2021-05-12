Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Vonage Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:VG) Lifted by Analyst

Vonage Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:VG) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Vonage in a research note issued on Sunday, May 9th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Samana now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.06 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.04. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Vonage’s FY2023 earnings at $0.30 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Vonage from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Vonage from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vonage from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 20th. Summit Insights reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Vonage in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Vonage in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.25.

NASDAQ:VG opened at $12.94 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Vonage has a 12 month low of $8.65 and a 12 month high of $15.72. The company has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a PE ratio of -129.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.23 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.19.

Vonage (NASDAQ:VG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05. Vonage had a negative net margin of 1.99% and a positive return on equity of 9.76%. The business had revenue of $332.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $317.14 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis.

In other Vonage news, Director Jeffrey A. Citron sold 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.04, for a total value of $4,512,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,734,542 shares in the company, valued at approximately $131,367,511.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 6.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in Vonage in the fourth quarter worth about $1,145,000. James Hambro & Partners bought a new stake in Vonage in the fourth quarter worth about $234,000. Samjo Capital LLC bought a new stake in Vonage in the fourth quarter worth about $8,240,000. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in Vonage in the first quarter worth about $149,000. Finally, Waterfront Wealth Inc. lifted its stake in Vonage by 2.2% in the first quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 102,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,242,000 after purchasing an additional 2,191 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.83% of the company’s stock.

Vonage Company Profile

Vonage Holdings Corp. primarily operates as a business-to-business cloud communications company in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, the European Union, and Asia. It operates in two segments, Vonage Communications Platform and Consumer. The Vonage Communications Platform segment offers programmable, embeddable, and customizable application program interfaces that enable software developers to build communications capabilities, such as messaging and voice calling within their applications; and Vonage Contact Center, a cloud contact center solution.

