Q2 2021 Earnings Forecast for Great-West Lifeco Inc. Issued By National Bank Financial (TSE:GWO)

Great-West Lifeco Inc. (TSE:GWO) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial lifted their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for Great-West Lifeco in a report released on Thursday, May 6th. National Bank Financial analyst G. Dechaine now anticipates that the company will earn $0.81 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.78. National Bank Financial has a “Sector Perform” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Great-West Lifeco’s FY2021 earnings at $3.25 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.55 EPS.

Great-West Lifeco (TSE:GWO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported C$0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.72 by C$0.08. The company had revenue of C$16.86 billion during the quarter.

Several other brokerages have also commented on GWO. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Great-West Lifeco from C$36.50 to C$40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a C$33.00 price objective on shares of Great-West Lifeco in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. CSFB boosted their price target on shares of Great-West Lifeco from C$31.00 to C$35.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Great-West Lifeco from C$29.00 to C$31.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Great-West Lifeco from C$36.00 to C$37.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$35.05.

Shares of GWO stock opened at C$36.51 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of C$33.88 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.63, a quick ratio of 13.27 and a current ratio of 15.84. Great-West Lifeco has a 52 week low of C$19.13 and a 52 week high of C$36.80. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$34.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$31.41.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.438 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.80%. Great-West Lifeco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.23%.

In other news, Senior Officer Paul Mahon acquired 35,300 shares of Great-West Lifeco stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of C$27.16 per share, with a total value of C$958,659.75. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 197,966 shares in the company, valued at C$5,376,261.65. Also, Director Charles Donald Harvey Henaire acquired 12,300 shares of Great-West Lifeco stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$27.13 per share, with a total value of C$333,674.40. Following the purchase, the director now owns 26,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$709,370.07. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 417,546 shares of company stock valued at $13,638,420.

Great-West Lifeco Inc, a financial services holding company, engages in the life and health insurance, retirement and investment services, asset management, and reinsurance businesses in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company offers a portfolio of financial and benefit plan solutions for individuals, families, businesses, and organizations; life, disability, critical illness, accidental death, dismemberment, health and dental protection, and creditor insurance products; and wealth savings and income, accumulation, and annuity products.

