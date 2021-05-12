Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Acushnet Holdings Corp. (NYSE:GOLF) Lifted by Jefferies Financial Group

Acushnet Holdings Corp. (NYSE:GOLF) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Acushnet in a note issued to investors on Thursday, May 6th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Konik now expects that the company will earn $0.70 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.55. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Acushnet’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.07 EPS.

Acushnet (NYSE:GOLF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $580.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $499.29 million. Acushnet had a return on equity of 11.38% and a net margin of 5.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 42.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.12 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Acushnet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Truist Securities raised their price target on Acushnet from $42.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Truist raised their price target on Acushnet from $42.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Acushnet from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on Acushnet from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.63.

Shares of GOLF opened at $50.93 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.41 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 2.17. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $43.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.39. Acushnet has a 52 week low of $26.13 and a 52 week high of $53.50.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GOLF. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Acushnet by 78.9% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the period. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Acushnet in the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. Globeflex Capital L P acquired a new stake in shares of Acushnet in the 4th quarter valued at about $105,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Acushnet by 134.5% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 1,838 shares during the period. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Acushnet in the 4th quarter valued at about $211,000. 47.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. Acushnet’s payout ratio is presently 41.25%.

Acushnet Company Profile

Acushnet Holdings Corp. designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes golf products in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, Korea, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Titleist Golf Balls, Titleist Golf Clubs, Titleist Golf Gear, and FootJoy Golf Wear.

