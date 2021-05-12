Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Ardmore Shipping Co. Reduced by Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:ASC)

Ardmore Shipping Co. (NYSE:ASC) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for Ardmore Shipping in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Giveans now forecasts that the shipping company will post earnings of ($0.24) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.20). Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $5.50 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Ardmore Shipping’s Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.05) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($0.45) EPS.

Ardmore Shipping (NYSE:ASC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The shipping company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.02. Ardmore Shipping had a net margin of 6.45% and a return on equity of 4.78%.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ardmore Shipping from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. HC Wainwright upgraded shares of Ardmore Shipping from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.35.

Shares of NYSE ASC opened at $4.65 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $4.25 and its 200-day moving average is $3.75. The stock has a market cap of $154.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.89 and a beta of 1.16. Ardmore Shipping has a twelve month low of $2.98 and a twelve month high of $5.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Acuitas Investments LLC increased its stake in Ardmore Shipping by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 404,214 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,835,000 after buying an additional 49,238 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Ardmore Shipping by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,191,169 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $9,946,000 after buying an additional 227,586 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP increased its stake in Ardmore Shipping by 1,427.3% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,513,555 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $6,872,000 after buying an additional 1,414,455 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its stake in Ardmore Shipping by 95.9% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 584,425 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,653,000 after buying an additional 286,115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Ardmore Shipping by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,267,897 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $10,295,000 after buying an additional 76,812 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.52% of the company’s stock.

Ardmore Shipping Corporation engages in the seaborne transportation of petroleum products and chemicals worldwide. As of February 15, 2021, the company operated a fleet of 25 double-hulled product and chemical tankers. It serves oil majors, oil companies, oil and chemical traders, chemical companies, and pooling service providers.

