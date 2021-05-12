Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Centerra Gold Inc. Reduced by Analyst (NYSE:CGAU)

Centerra Gold Inc. (NYSE:CGAU) – Research analysts at Cormark lowered their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Centerra Gold in a report released on Monday, May 10th. Cormark analyst R. Gray now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.32 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.39. Cormark also issued estimates for Centerra Gold’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.70 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.86 EPS.

CGAU has been the subject of several other research reports. CIBC cut Centerra Gold from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of Centerra Gold from $19.00 to $8.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Centerra Gold in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Canaccord Genuity cut shares of Centerra Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Bank of America lowered Centerra Gold from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.25.

Centerra Gold stock opened at $7.67 on Tuesday. Centerra Gold has a 52 week low of $6.79 and a 52 week high of $14.66.

Centerra Gold Company Profile

Centerra Gold Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Asia, and internationally. Its flagship projects include the 100% owned Kumtor gold mine located in the Kyrgyz Republic; the Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada; and the Ã-ksÃ¼t Gold Mine located in Turkey.

