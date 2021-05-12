Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for DHI Group, Inc. Decreased by Analyst (NYSE:DHX)

DHI Group, Inc. (NYSE:DHX) – Investment analysts at B. Riley cut their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for DHI Group in a research note issued on Thursday, May 6th. B. Riley analyst K. Anderson now expects that the technology company will earn $0.01 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.03. B. Riley also issued estimates for DHI Group’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.02 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.02 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.03 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.03 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.11 EPS.

DHI Group (NYSE:DHX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $32.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.55 million. DHI Group had a positive return on equity of 6.20% and a negative net margin of 20.15%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.03 earnings per share.

DHX has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of DHI Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday. TheStreet upgraded shares of DHI Group from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st.

DHX stock opened at $3.08 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.58. DHI Group has a 52 week low of $1.66 and a 52 week high of $3.99. The company has a market capitalization of $160.71 million, a PE ratio of -5.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.49.

DHI Group announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, February 11th that authorizes the company to repurchase $8.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the technology company to repurchase up to 5.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DHX. Foundry Partners LLC grew its stake in DHI Group by 42.3% during the fourth quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 309,431 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $687,000 after buying an additional 92,010 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DHI Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of DHI Group by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,333,071 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,400,000 after purchasing an additional 187,968 shares in the last quarter. Global Beta Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DHI Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of DHI Group by 25.7% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 28,900 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 5,900 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.73% of the company’s stock.

DHI Group Company Profile

DHI Group, Inc provides data, insights, and employment connections through specialized services for technology professionals in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates Dice that offers job postings of technology and non-technology companies for industries, such as positions for software engineers, big data professionals, systems administrators, database specialists, project managers, and other technology and engineering professionals; and ClearanceJobs, an Internet-based career network, which matches security-cleared professionals with hiring companies searching for employees.

