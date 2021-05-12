Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Fastenal Cut by Analyst (NASDAQ:FAST)

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) – Equities researchers at William Blair decreased their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Fastenal in a report released on Thursday, May 6th. William Blair analyst R. Merkel now anticipates that the company will earn $0.40 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.41.

Get Fastenal alerts:

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 12th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.37. Fastenal had a return on equity of 30.63% and a net margin of 15.12%. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Fastenal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Fastenal from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Fastenal from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.56.

NASDAQ FAST opened at $52.89 on Monday. Fastenal has a twelve month low of $37.72 and a twelve month high of $54.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 4.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.38 billion, a PE ratio of 36.23, a P/E/G ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.57.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 26th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 23rd. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.16%.

In related news, Director Stephen L. Eastman acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $44.63 per share, for a total transaction of $44,630.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jeffery Michael Watts sold 31,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.20, for a total value of $1,494,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 31,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,494,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in Fastenal during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY bought a new stake in Fastenal during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. ELM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Fastenal during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new stake in Fastenal during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Fastenal during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.13% of the company’s stock.

Fastenal Company Profile

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

See Also: Asset Allocation Models, Which is Right For You?

Receive News & Ratings for Fastenal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fastenal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.