Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Federal Signal Co. Cut by KeyCorp (NYSE:FSS)

Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS) – KeyCorp reduced their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Federal Signal in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, May 5th. KeyCorp analyst S. Barger now anticipates that the conglomerate will post earnings per share of $0.47 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.51. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Federal Signal’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.48 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Federal Signal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Raymond James upped their target price on Federal Signal from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday.

FSS stock opened at $42.44 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a PE ratio of 26.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The business has a 50 day moving average of $40.05 and a 200-day moving average of $35.46. Federal Signal has a 12-month low of $24.66 and a 12-month high of $43.47.

Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The conglomerate reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $278.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $279.07 million. Federal Signal had a return on equity of 16.12% and a net margin of 8.68%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Federal Signal by 2.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,290,965 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $355,843,000 after acquiring an additional 254,866 shares during the period. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. boosted its position in Federal Signal by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 3,022,624 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $100,260,000 after acquiring an additional 215,270 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Federal Signal by 8.1% during the first quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 2,062,022 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $78,976,000 after purchasing an additional 154,270 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Federal Signal by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,329,813 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $50,932,000 after acquiring an additional 104,984 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Federal Signal by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,253,015 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $41,563,000 after acquiring an additional 7,723 shares during the last quarter. 87.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Jennifer L. Sherman sold 65,031 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.44, for a total value of $2,369,729.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. Federal Signal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.11%.

Federal Signal Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies a suite of products and integrated solutions for municipal, governmental, industrial, and commercial customers in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Environmental Solutions Group and Safety and Security Systems Group.

