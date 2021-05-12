Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR) Lowered by Jefferies Financial Group

KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for KAR Auction Services in a report released on Wednesday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Jordan now expects that the specialty retailer will post earnings of $0.23 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.26. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for KAR Auction Services’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.17 EPS.

KAR Auction Services (NYSE:KAR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.34. KAR Auction Services had a return on equity of 6.50% and a net margin of 1.61%. The company had revenue of $581.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $557.55 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.09 earnings per share. KAR Auction Services’s revenue was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Truist downgraded KAR Auction Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Guggenheim downgraded shares of KAR Auction Services from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $16.00 target price (down previously from $23.00) on shares of KAR Auction Services in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of KAR Auction Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.25.

KAR Auction Services stock opened at $17.59 on Monday. KAR Auction Services has a fifty-two week low of $10.28 and a fifty-two week high of $20.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.56. The stock has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 117.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.59. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $15.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.99.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of KAR Auction Services by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 256,061 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,684,000 after purchasing an additional 26,381 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of KAR Auction Services in the 4th quarter worth approximately $539,000. Unison Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of KAR Auction Services in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $416,000. Mission Wealth Management LP boosted its position in shares of KAR Auction Services by 93.2% during the fourth quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 22,309 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $415,000 after purchasing an additional 10,764 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in KAR Auction Services in the fourth quarter worth $43,973,000.

KAR Auction Services Company Profile

KAR Auction Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides used vehicle auctions and related vehicle remarketing services for the automotive industry in the United States, Europe, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, ADESA Auctions and AFC. The ADESA Auctions segment offers whole car auctions and related services to the vehicle remarketing industry through online auctions and auction facilities.

