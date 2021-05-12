Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Koppers Holdings Inc. Reduced by Analyst (NYSE:KOP)

Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP) – Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for Koppers in a research report issued on Monday, May 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Alexander now anticipates that the specialty chemicals company will post earnings of $1.35 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.43. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Koppers’ Q3 2021 earnings at $1.28 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $4.45 EPS.

Koppers (NYSE:KOP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $407.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $407.90 million. Koppers had a return on equity of 42.13% and a net margin of 7.43%. Koppers’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Compass Point boosted their price target on Koppers from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Barrington Research boosted their price objective on shares of Koppers from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Koppers from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. TheStreet raised shares of Koppers from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price objective on shares of Koppers from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.80.

Shares of KOP opened at $36.57 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $34.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.99. The company has a market capitalization of $776.60 million, a PE ratio of 6.29 and a beta of 2.13. Koppers has a fifty-two week low of $10.91 and a fifty-two week high of $39.44.

In related news, VP Daniel R. Groves sold 6,795 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.06, for a total transaction of $238,232.70. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 23,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $835,304.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 5.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Koppers in the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in Koppers in the 1st quarter valued at about $72,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Koppers by 12,100.0% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,514 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 4,477 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Koppers in the 4th quarter valued at about $207,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Koppers by 158.8% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,846 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 4,201 shares during the last quarter. 86.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Koppers Holdings Inc provides treated wood products, wood treatment chemicals, and carbon compounds in the United States, Australasia, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Railroad and Utility Products and Services (RUPS), Performance Chemicals (PC), and Carbon Materials and Chemicals (CMC).

