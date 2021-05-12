Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Rackspace Technology, Inc. Reduced by Analyst (NASDAQ:RXT)

Rackspace Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXT) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer dropped their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Rackspace Technology in a research note issued on Monday, May 10th. Oppenheimer analyst T. Horan now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.20 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.22. Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Rackspace Technology’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.24 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.93 EPS.

Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $725.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $724.67 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.16 earnings per share. Rackspace Technology’s revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. William Blair began coverage on shares of Rackspace Technology in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Rackspace Technology in a report on Monday, April 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $28.50 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Rackspace Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Rackspace Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.95.

Shares of RXT opened at $19.01 on Wednesday. Rackspace Technology has a 1-year low of $15.25 and a 1-year high of $26.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $24.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.94.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RXT. Searchlight Capital Partners L.P. acquired a new position in Rackspace Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $228,720,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Rackspace Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $39,434,000. Truist Financial Corp grew its position in Rackspace Technology by 966.1% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,629,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,068,000 after buying an additional 1,477,101 shares during the period. Boston Partners grew its position in Rackspace Technology by 19.3% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,407,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,071,000 after buying an additional 875,863 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Rackspace Technology during the first quarter worth about $18,253,000. Institutional investors own 78.32% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Thomas Wolf sold 19,999 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.66, for a total transaction of $413,179.34. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,191 shares in the company, valued at $582,426.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

About Rackspace Technology

Rackspace Technology, Inc operates as a multi cloud technology services company worldwide. It operates through Multicloud Services and Apps & Cross Platform segments. The company's Multicloud Services segment provides public and private cloud managed services, which allow customers to determine, manage, and optimize the right infrastructure, platforms, and services; and professional services related to designing and building multi cloud solutions and cloud-native applications.

