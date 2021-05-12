Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Russel Metals Inc. (TSE:RUS) Raised by Analyst

Russel Metals Inc. (TSE:RUS) – Research analysts at Raymond James lifted their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for Russel Metals in a research report issued on Wednesday, May 5th. Raymond James analyst F. Bastien now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.18 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.60. Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Russel Metals’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.45 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $3.50 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. TD Securities raised Russel Metals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from C$26.00 to C$37.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Russel Metals from C$31.00 to C$37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Laurentian lifted their price target on Russel Metals from C$22.00 to C$28.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Russel Metals from C$26.00 to C$28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Laurentian Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Russel Metals from C$22.00 to C$28.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$31.86.

Shares of TSE:RUS opened at C$32.24 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of C$2.01 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.10. Russel Metals has a 12-month low of C$13.20 and a 12-month high of C$32.70. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$27.61 and its 200 day moving average is C$23.95.

Russel Metals (TSE:RUS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported C$0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.27 by C$0.07. The company had revenue of C$670.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$674.00 million.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 26th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.71%. Russel Metals’s payout ratio is 100.46%.

In related news, Director Brian Robie Hedges sold 40,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$32.13, for a total transaction of C$1,291,626.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 125,886 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$4,044,717.18.

Russel Metals Inc, a metals distribution company, distributes steel and other metal products in North America. The company operates through three segments: Metals Service Centers, Energy Products, and Steel Distributors. The Metal Service Centers segment sells plates, flat rolled carbon, stainless steel, aluminum, and other non-ferrous specialty metal products, as well as general line steel products, such as plates, structural shapes, bars, sheets, pipes, tubing, and hollow structural steel tubing.

