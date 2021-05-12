Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Trex Company, Inc. Boosted by Analyst (NYSE:TREX)

Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Trex in a research note issued to investors on Monday, May 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Ng now anticipates that the construction company will post earnings per share of $0.53 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.50. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Trex’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.61 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.49 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.05 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.72 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also commented on TREX. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Trex from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Trex from $75.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Trex in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $109.00 price objective for the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on Trex from $104.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Loop Capital assumed coverage on Trex in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.97.

Trex stock opened at $106.10 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $100.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $89.87. Trex has a 12-month low of $54.10 and a 12-month high of $111.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.43 and a beta of 1.46.

Trex (NYSE:TREX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The construction company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.04. Trex had a return on equity of 35.52% and a net margin of 20.53%. The business had revenue of $245.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $239.31 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.73 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

In related news, Director Jay M. Gratz sold 3,692 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.13, for a total transaction of $332,759.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 24,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,232,520.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Bryan Horix Fairbanks sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.02, for a total value of $368,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,280 shares of company stock valued at $1,860,572 in the last ninety days. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Trex in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Trex in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Trex during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Trex during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Trex by 361.6% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 457 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. 98.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Trex Company, Inc manufactures and distributes wood and plastic composite products, and related accessories primarily for residential decking, and railing applications in the United States. It offers Trex Transcend, Trex Select, and Trex Enhance protective shells for protection against fading, staining, mold, and scratching; Trex Hideaway, a hidden fastening systems; and Trex DeckLighting, a LED dimmable deck lighting for use on posts, floors, and steps.

