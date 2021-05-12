Q3 2021 Earnings Estimate for Aterian, Inc. Issued By Oppenheimer (NASDAQ:ATER)

Aterian, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATER) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer boosted their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for Aterian in a report issued on Tuesday, May 11th. Oppenheimer analyst B. Nagel now anticipates that the company will earn $0.30 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.24. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Aterian’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.26 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.66 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.28 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.75 EPS.

ATER has been the subject of a number of other research reports. BTIG Research reduced their target price on shares of Aterian from $45.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Roth Capital lowered their target price on Aterian from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Aterian from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Shares of Aterian stock opened at $14.28 on Wednesday. Aterian has a 52-week low of $3.56 and a 52-week high of $48.99.

About Aterian

Aterian, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology-enabled consumer products company in North America and internationally. It provides Artificial Intelligence Mohawk e-Commerce Engine, a software technology platform, which uses machine learning, natural language processing, and data analytics to design, develop, market, and sell products.

