Q3 2021 Earnings Estimate for Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) Issued By SVB Leerink

Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) – Analysts at SVB Leerink lowered their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Becton, Dickinson and in a report released on Thursday, May 6th. SVB Leerink analyst R. Newitter now expects that the medical instruments supplier will earn $2.46 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $2.55. SVB Leerink currently has a “Market Perform” rating and a $260.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Becton, Dickinson and’s Q4 2021 earnings at $2.65 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $13.18 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. TheStreet raised Becton, Dickinson and from a “c+” rating to an “a-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Becton, Dickinson and from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $276.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Becton, Dickinson and from $270.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Becton, Dickinson and from $275.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Becton, Dickinson and from $273.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Becton, Dickinson and presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $279.80.

NYSE BDX opened at $241.20 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $70.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $248.82 and its 200-day moving average is $246.79. Becton, Dickinson and has a one year low of $219.50 and a one year high of $284.97.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $4.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.88 billion. Becton, Dickinson and had a return on equity of 13.30% and a net margin of 5.11%. Becton, Dickinson and’s revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.55 earnings per share.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 8th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.55%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Condor Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 6,952 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,690,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 2,411 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $587,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA lifted its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 1,075 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,004 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,003,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,368 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.22% of the company’s stock.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps, dedicated disposables, IV fluids, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

