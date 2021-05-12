Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for American Equity Investment Life Holding Decreased by Piper Sandler (NYSE:AEL)

American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler cut their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for American Equity Investment Life in a research report issued on Thursday, May 6th. Piper Sandler analyst J. Barnidge now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.85 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.98. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for American Equity Investment Life’s Q1 2022 earnings at $1.10 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.15 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.20 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.21 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.65 EPS.

Get American Equity Investment Life alerts:

American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.16).

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on American Equity Investment Life in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Truist raised their price objective on American Equity Investment Life from $30.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Friday, February 19th. B. Riley upgraded American Equity Investment Life from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on American Equity Investment Life from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on American Equity Investment Life from $21.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.89.

Shares of NYSE:AEL opened at $30.28 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $31.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.05. American Equity Investment Life has a twelve month low of $15.56 and a twelve month high of $34.25. The company has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

In related news, Director John M. Matovina sold 23,201 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.01, for a total transaction of $719,463.01. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 138,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,288,776.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Joyce Ann Chapman sold 6,036 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.61, for a total value of $184,761.96. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 44,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,351,431.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 35,518 shares of company stock valued at $1,088,635 in the last 90 days. 1.94% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in American Equity Investment Life during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of American Equity Investment Life in the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Equity Investment Life in the 4th quarter valued at $92,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Equity Investment Life in the 1st quarter valued at $126,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Equity Investment Life in the 4th quarter valued at $130,000. 96.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Equity Investment Life Company Profile

American Equity Investment Life Holding Company, through its subsidiaries, provides life insurance products in the United States. The company issues fixed index and rate annuities; and single premium immediate annuities. It markets its products through independent agents, including independent marketing organizations, broker/dealers, banks, and registered investment advisors.

Featured Article: Do equity income investments outperform growth and income investments?

Receive News & Ratings for American Equity Investment Life Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Equity Investment Life and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.