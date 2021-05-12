Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Constellation Software Inc. (TSE:CSU) Boosted by Raymond James

Constellation Software Inc. (TSE:CSU) – Equities researchers at Raymond James upped their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Constellation Software in a report released on Thursday, May 6th. Raymond James analyst S. Li now expects that the company will earn $14.17 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $13.86. Raymond James has a “Market Perform” rating and a $2,000.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Constellation Software’s Q4 2021 earnings at $18.11 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $65.72 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on CSU. CIBC lifted their price target on Constellation Software from C$1,760.00 to C$2,000.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Constellation Software from C$1,850.00 to C$2,000.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Constellation Software from C$2,000.00 to C$2,100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Constellation Software from C$1,900.00 to C$2,000.00 in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$1,910.57.

Shares of CSU opened at C$1,721.43 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$1,815.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$1,665.62. Constellation Software has a one year low of C$1,366.66 and a one year high of C$1,921.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 149.64, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market cap of C$36.48 billion and a P/E ratio of 87.15.

Constellation Software (TSE:CSU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 12th. The company reported C$14.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$11.28 by C$3.55. The firm had revenue of C$1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.07 billion.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, June 19th will be issued a $1.228 dividend. This represents a $4.91 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 17th. This is a boost from Constellation Software’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. Constellation Software’s payout ratio is 20.25%.

About Constellation Software

Constellation Software Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires, builds, and manages vertical market software businesses in the United States, Canada, Italy, Germany, India, United Kingdom, Brazil, Switzerland, Austria, Israel, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Public Sector and Private Sector.

