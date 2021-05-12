Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Inotiv, Inc. (NASDAQ:NOTV) Cut by Analyst

Inotiv, Inc. (NASDAQ:NOTV) – Colliers Securities dropped their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Inotiv in a note issued to investors on Thursday, May 6th. Colliers Securities analyst K. Bauser now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.08) for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.03). Colliers Securities also issued estimates for Inotiv’s FY2021 earnings at ($0.18) EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Inotiv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th.

NASDAQ NOTV opened at $26.83 on Monday. Inotiv has a fifty-two week low of $3.90 and a fifty-two week high of $30.43.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new position in shares of Inotiv in the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Legacy Wealth Planning LLC purchased a new position in shares of Inotiv in the 1st quarter valued at about $210,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Inotiv in the 1st quarter valued at about $355,000. Versant Capital Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Inotiv in the 1st quarter valued at about $384,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Inotiv in the 1st quarter valued at about $670,000.

About Inotiv

Inotiv, Inc provides drug discovery and development services to the pharmaceutical, chemical, and medical device industries; and sells analytical instruments to the pharmaceutical development and contract research industries. It operates through two segments, Contract Research Services and Research Products.

