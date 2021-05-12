Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Safe Bulkers, Inc. (NYSE:SB) Raised by Jefferies Financial Group

Safe Bulkers, Inc. (NYSE:SB) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Safe Bulkers in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, May 6th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Giveans now forecasts that the shipping company will post earnings per share of $0.26 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.25. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating and a $3.50 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Safe Bulkers’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.19 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on SB. TheStreet raised Safe Bulkers from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Safe Bulkers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Safe Bulkers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $1.50 to $3.00 in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Safe Bulkers currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3.00.

Shares of NYSE:SB opened at $4.19 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.02. Safe Bulkers has a 1 year low of $0.82 and a 1 year high of $4.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $428.11 million, a P/E ratio of -15.52 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45.

Safe Bulkers (NYSE:SB) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The shipping company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14. Safe Bulkers had a negative net margin of 8.52% and a negative return on equity of 3.64%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Safe Bulkers by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 254,383 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $330,000 after buying an additional 7,866 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Safe Bulkers by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 84,241 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 10,910 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Safe Bulkers by 102.8% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 24,935 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 12,637 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Safe Bulkers during the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Safe Bulkers by 298.8% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 32,300 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 24,200 shares in the last quarter. 12.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Safe Bulkers Company Profile

Safe Bulkers, Inc provides marine drybulk transportation services. It owns and operates drybulk vessels for transporting bulk cargoes primarily coal, grain, and iron ore. As of March 15, 2021, the company had a fleet of 43 drybulk vessels having an average age of 10.3 years; and an aggregate carrying capacity of 3,937,000 deadweight tons.

