Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Safe Bulkers, Inc. Raised by Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:SB)

Safe Bulkers, Inc. (NYSE:SB) – Jefferies Financial Group increased their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for Safe Bulkers in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, May 6th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Giveans now anticipates that the shipping company will post earnings per share of $0.26 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.25. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating and a $3.50 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Safe Bulkers’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.19 EPS.

SB has been the topic of a number of other research reports. TheStreet raised shares of Safe Bulkers from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Safe Bulkers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Safe Bulkers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $1.50 to $3.00 in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3.00.

NYSE SB opened at $4.19 on Monday. Safe Bulkers has a 1 year low of $0.82 and a 1 year high of $4.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $428.11 million, a PE ratio of -15.52 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.02.

Safe Bulkers (NYSE:SB) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The shipping company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14. Safe Bulkers had a negative net margin of 8.52% and a negative return on equity of 3.64%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Safe Bulkers in the 4th quarter valued at $236,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Safe Bulkers by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,897,493 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $7,099,000 after purchasing an additional 141,645 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Safe Bulkers by 211.8% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 155,103 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 105,363 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in shares of Safe Bulkers by 92.6% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 102,927 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 49,491 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Safe Bulkers by 20.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 173,568 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 29,742 shares in the last quarter. 12.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Safe Bulkers Company Profile

Safe Bulkers, Inc provides marine drybulk transportation services. It owns and operates drybulk vessels for transporting bulk cargoes primarily coal, grain, and iron ore. As of March 15, 2021, the company had a fleet of 43 drybulk vessels having an average age of 10.3 years; and an aggregate carrying capacity of 3,937,000 deadweight tons.

