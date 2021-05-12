Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN) Boosted by National Bank Financial

Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN) (TSE:STN) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial boosted their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Stantec in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, May 6th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Sytchev now expects that the business services provider will post earnings of $0.59 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.58. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Stantec’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.45 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.92 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.10 EPS.

Stantec (NYSE:STN) (TSE:STN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The business services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $661.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $683.59 million. Stantec had a return on equity of 11.78% and a net margin of 4.09%.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. ATB Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target on shares of Stantec in a research report on Friday, February 26th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Stantec from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Desjardins lifted their target price on Stantec from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Stantec from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, CIBC lifted their target price on Stantec from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.38.

NYSE:STN opened at $44.50 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.23 and a beta of 0.96. Stantec has a twelve month low of $27.79 and a twelve month high of $47.56. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $44.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.1346 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This is an increase from Stantec’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. Stantec’s payout ratio is 31.58%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STN. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in Stantec by 41.0% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 9,854,895 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $318,617,000 after purchasing an additional 2,867,974 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Stantec in the 4th quarter valued at $46,385,000. Fiera Capital Corp boosted its stake in Stantec by 758.2% in the 1st quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 1,279,569 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $54,753,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130,475 shares during the period. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Stantec by 149.1% in the 4th quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 1,131,235 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,677,000 after purchasing an additional 677,022 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Stantec by 119.9% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 699,699 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,884,000 after purchasing an additional 381,486 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.73% of the company’s stock.

Stantec Inc provides professional consulting services in the area of infrastructure and facilities in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company provides consulting services in engineering, architecture, interior design, landscape architecture, surveying, environmental sciences, project management, and project economics.

