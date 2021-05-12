Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for The Progressive Co. Increased by William Blair (NYSE:PGR)

The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) – Research analysts at William Blair boosted their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for The Progressive in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, May 10th. William Blair analyst A. Klauber now anticipates that the insurance provider will post earnings per share of $1.74 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.67. William Blair also issued estimates for The Progressive’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.87 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $7.50 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on PGR. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Progressive from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $92.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of The Progressive from $108.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of The Progressive in a report on Monday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of The Progressive from $91.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Edward Jones upgraded shares of The Progressive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.69.

Shares of PGR stock opened at $105.08 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.20, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.45. The Progressive has a 1 year low of $71.25 and a 1 year high of $107.44. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $98.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $93.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.45.

The Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72. The Progressive had a return on equity of 28.89% and a net margin of 12.13%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in The Progressive by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,573,372 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,357,270,000 after acquiring an additional 1,384,005 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in The Progressive by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 11,810,620 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,167,790,000 after purchasing an additional 483,708 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in The Progressive by 34.4% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,266,610 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $817,401,000 after acquiring an additional 2,116,632 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its holdings in The Progressive by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 6,272,572 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $599,721,000 after acquiring an additional 221,418 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of The Progressive in the fourth quarter worth $606,960,000. Institutional investors own 81.47% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.40, for a total value of $1,096,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 332,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,410,699.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Steven Broz sold 1,245 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.31, for a total value of $127,375.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,319 shares in the company, valued at $3,204,246.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,488 shares of company stock valued at $1,343,380 in the last quarter. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 6th. The Progressive’s payout ratio is currently 5.95%.

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

