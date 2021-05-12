Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for WW International, Inc. Boosted by Analyst (NASDAQ:WW)

WW International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WW) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley raised their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of WW International in a report issued on Thursday, May 6th. B. Riley analyst K. Anderson now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.94 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.86. B. Riley also issued estimates for WW International’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.85 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.25 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.17) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.83 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.04 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.65 EPS.

WW International (NASDAQ:WW) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $331.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $332.35 million. WW International had a negative return on equity of 17.46% and a net margin of 5.96%.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on WW International from $25.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. DA Davidson lifted their target price on WW International from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded WW International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of WW International in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on WW International from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.82.

Shares of WW International stock opened at $36.72 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 2.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $30.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.37. WW International has a one year low of $17.75 and a one year high of $38.36.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WW. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of WW International by 32.4% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in shares of WW International by 2,711.3% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 21,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $514,000 after acquiring an additional 20,335 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of WW International by 37.5% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 55,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,362,000 after acquiring an additional 15,232 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of WW International by 21.7% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 272,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,641,000 after acquiring an additional 48,493 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kendall Capital Management raised its position in shares of WW International by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Kendall Capital Management now owns 18,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,000 after acquiring an additional 810 shares in the last quarter. 80.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other WW International news, Director Oprah Winfrey sold 184,491 shares of WW International stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.08, for a total transaction of $6,471,944.28. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,679,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $94,000,753.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 548,273 shares of company stock valued at $19,300,179. 12.48% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

WW International, Inc provides weight management products and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: North America, Continental Europe, United Kingdom, and Other. It offers a range of nutritional, activity, behavioral, and lifestyle tools and approaches products and services. The company also provides various digital subscription products to wellness and weight management business, which provide interactive and personalized resources that allow users to follow its weight management program through its app and Web-based products, including personal coaching and digital products; and allows members to inspire and support each other by sharing their experiences with other people on weight management and wellness journeys.

