Q4 2021 Earnings Estimate for Newmark Group, Inc. Issued By Wedbush (NASDAQ:NMRK)

Newmark Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRK) – Wedbush increased their Q4 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Newmark Group in a report issued on Monday, May 10th. Wedbush analyst H. Coffey now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.60 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.52. Wedbush has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Newmark Group’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.33 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.65 EPS.

NMRK has been the subject of several other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Newmark Group from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Newmark Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Piper Sandler raised shares of Newmark Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $7.50 to $12.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Newmark Group from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Newmark Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Newmark Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.00.

Shares of Newmark Group stock opened at $12.89 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a PE ratio of 39.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.85. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.49. Newmark Group has a fifty-two week low of $3.22 and a fifty-two week high of $13.18.

Newmark Group (NASDAQ:NMRK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.08. Newmark Group had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 33.13%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Swiss National Bank grew its position in Newmark Group by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 339,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,474,000 after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in Newmark Group by 22.3% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 16,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after acquiring an additional 3,082 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Newmark Group by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 88,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $645,000 after acquiring an additional 4,517 shares during the last quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Newmark Group by 0.6% in the first quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 740,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,406,000 after purchasing an additional 4,627 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Newmark Group by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 49,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 5,088 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.89% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 26th will be given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 25th. Newmark Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 2.47%.

Newmark Group Company Profile

Newmark Group, Inc provides commercial real estate services in the United States and internationally. The company's investor/owner services and products include capital markets, such as investment, debt and structured finance, and loan sales; agency leasing, property management, and valuation and advisory; and commercial real estate due diligence consulting and advisory services, as well as government sponsored enterprise lending, loan servicing, mortgage broking, and equity-raising services.

