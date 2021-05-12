QinetiQ Group plc (LON:QQ) Insider Steve Wadey Purchases 45 Shares

QinetiQ Group plc (LON:QQ) insider Steve Wadey acquired 45 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 335 ($4.38) per share, with a total value of £150.75 ($196.96).

Shares of QinetiQ Group stock opened at GBX 328.40 ($4.29) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.38. QinetiQ Group plc has a twelve month low of GBX 3.12 ($0.04) and a twelve month high of GBX 355.20 ($4.64). The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 330.61 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 306.64. The firm has a market cap of £1.89 billion and a PE ratio of 16.31.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on QQ shares. Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on QinetiQ Group from GBX 375 ($4.90) to GBX 400 ($5.23) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on QinetiQ Group in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a GBX 630 ($8.23) price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on QinetiQ Group from GBX 330 ($4.31) to GBX 360 ($4.70) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of QinetiQ Group in a report on Thursday, April 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. QinetiQ Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 388.33 ($5.07).

QinetiQ Group plc operates as a science and engineering company primarily in the defence, security, and aerospace markets in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through EMEA Services and Global Products segments. Its product includes advanced materials and manufacturing products, such as aircraft impact protection materials and stealth wind turbines; artificial intelligence, analytics, and advanced computing products comprises satellite based tracking systems; and cyber and electromagnetic technologies consist of electromagnetic disruption detection, as well as SyBard Diode, a secure cross-domain data flow.

