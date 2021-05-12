Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) Releases Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) updated its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.670-0.690 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.650. The company issued revenue guidance of $98.60 million-$99.20 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $97.89 million.Qualys also updated its FY 2021 guidance to 2.670-2.720 EPS.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on QLYS. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Qualys from $100.00 to $98.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of Qualys from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Qualys from $85.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Qualys from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of Qualys from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $116.78.

Get Qualys alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:QLYS opened at $101.24 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3.96 billion, a PE ratio of 46.87 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $103.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $105.83. Qualys has a fifty-two week low of $86.65 and a fifty-two week high of $148.84.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The software maker reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $94.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94.59 million. Qualys had a net margin of 25.06% and a return on equity of 20.99%. Qualys’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Qualys will post 2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Qualys Company Profile

Qualys, Inc provides cloud-based information technology (IT), security, and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which includes Vulnerability Management, Vulnerability Management, Detection and Response, Threat Protection, Continuous Monitoring, Patch Management, Multi-Vector Endpoint Detection and Response, Indication of Compromise, Certificate Assessment, Policy Compliance, Security Configuration Assessment, PCI Compliance, File Integrity Monitoring, Security Assessment Questionnaire, Out of-Band Configuration Assessment, Web Application Scanning, Web Application Firewall, Global IT Asset Inventory, CMDB Sync, Certificate Inventory, Cloud Inventory, Cloud Security Assessment, and Container Security.

Further Reading: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Qualys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qualys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.