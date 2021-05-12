Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) Shares Purchased by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,024,099 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,173 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 2.91% of Quanta Services worth $289,809,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PWR. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 191,094 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $10,101,000 after acquiring an additional 3,738 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 25,595 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,842,000 after acquiring an additional 2,051 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 22.9% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 8,600 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $619,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,552 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $184,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CFO4Life Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Quanta Services in the 4th quarter worth $463,000. 86.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PWR opened at $98.59 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $93.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.75 billion, a PE ratio of 36.38 and a beta of 1.24. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.70 and a 1 year high of $101.96.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The construction company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.73 billion. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 11.61% and a net margin of 3.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.47 EPS. Analysts predict that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 3.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 6th were issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 5th. Quanta Services’s payout ratio is currently 7.87%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on PWR shares. B. Riley raised their price objective on Quanta Services from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Quanta Services from $90.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Quanta Services from $89.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Quanta Services from $75.00 to $89.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.10.

In other Quanta Services news, CFO Derrick A. Jensen sold 36,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.99, for a total transaction of $2,976,382.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 373,212 shares in the company, valued at $30,226,439.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Paul Craig Gregory sold 12,597 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.35, for a total value of $1,075,153.95. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 158,930 shares of company stock worth $13,155,010. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Quanta Services Profile

Quanta Services, Inc provides specialty contracting services worldwide. The Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; energized installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

