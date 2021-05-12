Quanterix (NASDAQ:QTRX) Stock Price Down 12.2%

Shares of Quanterix Co. (NASDAQ:QTRX) traded down 12.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $48.55 and last traded at $49.28. 11,618 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 415,897 shares. The stock had previously closed at $56.10.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on QTRX shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Quanterix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Quanterix from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, SVB Leerink decreased their price target on Quanterix from $85.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday.

Get Quanterix alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 7.18 and a current ratio of 7.65. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.30. The company has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.54 and a beta of 1.71.

Quanterix (NASDAQ:QTRX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.03. Quanterix had a negative return on equity of 22.37% and a negative net margin of 41.69%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Quanterix Co. will post -0.91 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO E Kevin Hrusovsky sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.32, for a total value of $306,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP David C. Duffy sold 1,667 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.14, for a total value of $103,587.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 29,048 shares of company stock worth $1,767,595. Corporate insiders own 25.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of QTRX. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its holdings in Quanterix by 273.7% in the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,300,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,014,000 after acquiring an additional 952,141 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Quanterix by 1,135.6% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 703,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,107,000 after acquiring an additional 646,145 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new stake in Quanterix in the first quarter valued at $30,054,000. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC increased its position in Quanterix by 33.8% during the fourth quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,502,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,862,000 after acquiring an additional 379,908 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC bought a new position in Quanterix in the 4th quarter valued at about $13,245,000. 71.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Quanterix Company Profile (NASDAQ:QTRX)

Quanterix Corporation, a life sciences company, develops and markets digital immunoassay platforms that advances precision health for life sciences research and diagnostics in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. The company offers HD-X instrument, a sensitive automated multiplex protein detection platform; and SR-X instrument that enables researchers to apply Simoa detection technology in various applications, including direct detection of nucleic acids.

See Also: Why is a lock-up period needed for an IPO?

Receive News & Ratings for Quanterix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quanterix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.