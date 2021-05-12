QuantumScape (NYSE:QS) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.14 EPS

QuantumScape (NYSE:QS) released its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.14), Briefing.com reports.

QS traded down $2.18 on Wednesday, reaching $27.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,267,452 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,503,498. QuantumScape has a 1 year low of $9.74 and a 1 year high of $132.73. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $40.60.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on QuantumScape in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on QuantumScape in a research report on Friday, February 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley began coverage on QuantumScape in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Finally, Cowen began coverage on QuantumScape in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $57.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.80.

QuantumScape Corporation, a development stage company, engages in the development and commercialization of solid-state lithium-metal batteries for electric vehicles and other applications. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

