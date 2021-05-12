Ra Medical Systems (NYSE:RMED) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Ra Medical Systems (NYSE:RMED) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($2.48) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.94) by $0.46, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Ra Medical Systems had a negative return on equity of 120.68% and a negative net margin of 772.04%.

Ra Medical Systems stock traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.67. The stock had a trading volume of 1,574,582 shares, compared to its average volume of 460,221. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $4.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.09. Ra Medical Systems has a 12 month low of $3.25 and a 12 month high of $27.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.95 million, a PE ratio of -0.09 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a quick ratio of 4.30, a current ratio of 4.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on RMED shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ra Medical Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Maxim Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Ra Medical Systems in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd.

Ra Medical Systems, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, develops, manufactures, and markets excimer lasers for use in the treatment of vascular and dermatological immune-mediated inflammatory diseases. The company offers DABRA (destruction of arteriosclerotic blockages by laser radiation ablation), a minimally-invasive excimer laser and single-use catheter system that is used by physicians in the endovascular treatment of vascular blockages resulting from lower extremity vascular disease.

