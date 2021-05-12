RadNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.16 Per Share

Brokerages expect that RadNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT) will announce earnings of $0.16 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for RadNet’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.15 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.16. RadNet posted earnings of ($0.16) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 200%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that RadNet will report full-year earnings of $0.57 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.55 to $0.58. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.69 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.68 to $0.69. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover RadNet.

RadNet (NASDAQ:RDNT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The medical research company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $315.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $283.07 million. RadNet had a negative return on equity of 2.72% and a negative net margin of 0.98%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.33) earnings per share.

RDNT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James upped their price target on RadNet from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded RadNet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th.

In other RadNet news, Director John V. Crues sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.82, for a total value of $238,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 435,262 shares in the company, valued at $10,367,940.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Ruth Louisa Villigerwilson sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.97, for a total value of $57,425.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 31,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $733,064.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 92,500 shares of company stock worth $2,027,575. 5.77% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in RadNet in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of RadNet during the first quarter worth about $54,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RadNet during the fourth quarter worth about $205,000. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RadNet during the fourth quarter worth about $212,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of RadNet during the fourth quarter worth about $228,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:RDNT traded up $1.16 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $23.96. 247,739 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 196,140. The company has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -114.09 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69. RadNet has a one year low of $12.80 and a one year high of $25.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $22.18 and a 200 day moving average of $19.82.

RadNet Company Profile

RadNet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides outpatient diagnostic imaging services in the United States. Its services include magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, positron emission tomography, nuclear medicine, mammography, ultrasound, diagnostic radiology, fluoroscopy, and other related procedures, as well as multi-modality imaging services.

