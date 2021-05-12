Rainicorn (RAINI) Price Reaches $0.0591

Rainicorn (CURRENCY:RAINI) traded 16% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on May 12th. One Rainicorn coin can now be purchased for $0.0591 or 0.00000111 BTC on major exchanges. Rainicorn has a market cap of $26.66 million and approximately $1.04 million worth of Rainicorn was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Rainicorn has traded up 4.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001886 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002593 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.32 or 0.00072261 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 29.2% against the dollar and now trades at $280.32 or 0.00528578 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $134.79 or 0.00254166 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 40.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00004091 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 14.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $647.06 or 0.01220099 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $18.31 or 0.00034526 BTC.

Rainicorn Profile

Rainicorn’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 450,965,050 coins. Rainicorn’s official Twitter account is @raini_coin

Buying and Selling Rainicorn

