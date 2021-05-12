Rally Trading Down 1.1% Over Last Week (RLY)

Rally (CURRENCY:RLY) traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on May 12th. One Rally coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.08 or 0.00001918 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Rally has traded 1.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Rally has a market capitalization of $157.35 million and approximately $2.95 million worth of Rally was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Rally alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001779 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00002583 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 15.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $349.81 or 0.00622433 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.40 or 0.00070110 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 14.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $139.81 or 0.00248773 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00003976 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $667.40 or 0.01187549 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $19.35 or 0.00034436 BTC.

About Rally

Rally’s genesis date was October 5th, 2020. Rally’s total supply is 15,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 145,979,672 coins. Rally’s official Twitter account is @rally_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Rally’s official message board is medium.com/@rallyapp . The official website for Rally is www.rallyapp.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Rally is an open network for digital creators, crypto influencers, brands and celebrities to build tokenized communities. It provides creators with tools to build virtual economies that extend their brands while also providing community benefits and new economic incentives for fans to engage with their favourite creators. Creator Coins are digital currencies that represent the brands of Creators. Creator Coins are the first in the long line of customizable, Creator-branded blockchain tools on the Rally Network. “

Buying and Selling Rally

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rally directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rally should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Rally using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Rally Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Rally and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.