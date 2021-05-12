Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS) Price Target Lowered to $24.00 at Citigroup

Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS) had its price objective reduced by Citigroup from $230.00 to $24.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares started coverage on shares of Rambus in a research report on Friday, April 30th. They set a positive rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Susquehanna began coverage on shares of Rambus in a report on Thursday, May 6th. They set a positive rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Rambus from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Rambus from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $21.57.

RMBS stock opened at $18.74 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 7.98, a quick ratio of 7.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Rambus has a 1 year low of $13.08 and a 1 year high of $22.30. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.67. The firm has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a PE ratio of -52.05, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.05.

Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The semiconductor company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.30). Rambus had a negative net margin of 17.06% and a negative return on equity of 3.28%. The business had revenue of $105.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.01 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Rambus will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Rambus news, insider Keith A. Jones sold 10,432 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.85, for a total transaction of $207,075.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 56,180 shares in the company, valued at $1,115,173. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RMBS. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Rambus in the first quarter valued at about $46,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Rambus by 17.0% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 25,594 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $447,000 after buying an additional 3,717 shares during the last quarter. Avion Wealth purchased a new stake in Rambus during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Rambus during the fourth quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Rambus during the fourth quarter worth about $61,000. Institutional investors own 81.96% of the company’s stock.

Rambus Inc provides semiconductor products in the United States, Taiwan, South Korea, Japan, Europe, Canada, Singapore, Asia, and internationally. The company offers DDR memory interface chips to module manufacturers and OEMs; physical interface and companion digital controller IPs for SoC designers; and portfolio of patents that covers memory architecture, high-speed serial links, and security products.

