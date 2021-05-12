RAPT Therapeutics Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:RAPT)

RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAPT) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Stock traders acquired 6,792 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 1,151% compared to the average volume of 543 call options.

Separately, HC Wainwright boosted their price target on shares of RAPT Therapeutics from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.40.

Get RAPT Therapeutics alerts:

RAPT opened at $18.50 on Wednesday. RAPT Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $14.09 and a 12 month high of $41.86. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $21.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.16. The stock has a market cap of $460.06 million, a P/E ratio of -7.28 and a beta of -0.03.

RAPT Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.05 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that RAPT Therapeutics will post -2.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Dirk G. Brockstedt sold 2,084 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.56, for a total transaction of $44,931.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold 7,084 shares of company stock worth $151,051 in the last three months. 31.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RAPT. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in RAPT Therapeutics by 565.7% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 2,981 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in RAPT Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $157,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in RAPT Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $205,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in RAPT Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $219,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in RAPT Therapeutics by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 11,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 1,233 shares during the period. 65.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RAPT Therapeutics Company Profile

RAPT Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunology-based biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing oral small molecule therapies for patients with unmet needs in oncology and inflammatory diseases. Its lead oncology drug candidate is FLX475, an oral small molecule C-C motif chemokine receptor 4 antagonist that is in the Phase 1/2 clinical trial to investigate as a monotherapy and in combination with pembrolizumab in patients with advanced cancer.

Featured Story: Gap Up Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for RAPT Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RAPT Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.