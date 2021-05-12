Rarible (RARI) Trading Down 28.4% This Week

Rarible (CURRENCY:RARI) traded down 1.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on May 11th. During the last seven days, Rarible has traded down 28.4% against the US dollar. One Rarible coin can currently be bought for approximately $15.30 or 0.00026538 BTC on exchanges. Rarible has a market capitalization of $55.12 million and approximately $3.42 million worth of Rarible was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.57 or 0.00086005 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.17 or 0.00019387 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001735 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 25.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.96 or 0.00062390 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 20.1% against the dollar and now trades at $509.88 or 0.00884595 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.61 or 0.00063524 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 40.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00001990 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62.51 or 0.00108457 BTC.

Rarible Profile

RARI is a coin. It launched on July 15th, 2020. Rarible’s total supply is 25,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,603,468 coins. Rarible’s official website is app.rarible.com/rari . Rarible’s official Twitter account is @rariblecom and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Rarible is a creator-centric NFT marketplace and issuance platform. RARI token, awarded to the active users of the platform, will act as the governance instrument: it will enable collectors and creators to vote on multiple upgrades and decide how the platform should develop further. This makes the governance of the platform directly responsive to the most active users and brings Rarible closer to being a public good operated by the community members who value it most. “

