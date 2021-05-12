Raymond James Boosts Element Fleet Management (OTCMKTS:ELEEF) Price Target to $17.50

Element Fleet Management (OTCMKTS:ELEEF) had its price objective boosted by investment analysts at Raymond James from $14.50 to $17.50 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 43.61% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Element Fleet Management from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. TD Securities lowered Element Fleet Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Element Fleet Management from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Element Fleet Management in a report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price objective on Element Fleet Management from $14.50 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.93.

Get Element Fleet Management alerts:

Shares of ELEEF traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $12.19. 1,824 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,524. Element Fleet Management has a 12-month low of $5.63 and a 12-month high of $12.31. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.42.

Element Fleet Management Corp. operates as a fleet management company in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Australia, and New Zealand. The company offers fleet management services comprising acquisition, financing, program management, and vehicle remarketing services for cars and light duty vehicles, medium and heavy duty trucks, material handling equipment, automobiles, and specialty vehicles and equipment, as well as corporate, municipal, and industrial fleets.

Recommended Story: Understanding each part of a balance sheet

Receive News & Ratings for Element Fleet Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Element Fleet Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.