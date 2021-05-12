Raymond James Raises Ladder Capital (NYSE:LADR) Price Target to $14.00

Ladder Capital (NYSE:LADR) had its target price upped by Raymond James from $12.50 to $14.00 in a report issued on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage presently has a “strong-buy” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Raymond James’ price target indicates a potential upside of 23.89% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on LADR. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ladder Capital from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Ladder Capital in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.50 target price on the stock. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Ladder Capital in a research note on Monday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Ladder Capital from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Ladder Capital from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Ladder Capital currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.50.

Get Ladder Capital alerts:

LADR stock opened at $11.30 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 100.91, a current ratio of 100.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10. Ladder Capital has a fifty-two week low of $6.30 and a fifty-two week high of $12.32. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.35. The stock has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of 34.24 and a beta of 2.33.

Ladder Capital (NYSE:LADR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.02). Ladder Capital had a return on equity of 5.86% and a net margin of 9.76%. Equities analysts forecast that Ladder Capital will post 0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Robert Perelman sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.00, for a total transaction of $275,000.00. Also, CAO Kevin Moclair sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.06, for a total transaction of $72,360.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 38,497 shares in the company, valued at approximately $464,273.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 82,769 shares of company stock valued at $963,927. Corporate insiders own 12.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in Ladder Capital by 1,126.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,226 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 2,963 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of Ladder Capital by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 7,051 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,026 shares during the period. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ladder Capital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $83,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in shares of Ladder Capital by 16.2% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 11,593 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,612 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of Ladder Capital in the first quarter valued at approximately $138,000. 46.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ladder Capital Company Profile

Ladder Capital Corp operates as a real estate investment trust in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Loans, Securities, and Real Estate. The Loans segment originates conduit first mortgage loans that are secured by cash-flowing commercial real estate; and originates and invests in balance sheet first mortgage loans secured by commercial real estate properties that are undergoing transition, including lease-up, sell-out, and renovation or repositioning.

Featured Article: Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Ladder Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ladder Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.