Raymond James Raises The Allstate (NYSE:ALL) Price Target to $150.00

The Allstate (NYSE:ALL) had its target price hoisted by research analysts at Raymond James from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm presently has a “strong-buy” rating on the insurance provider’s stock. Raymond James’ target price indicates a potential upside of 11.83% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of The Allstate from $119.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Argus raised their target price on shares of The Allstate from $125.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of The Allstate from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of The Allstate from $135.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of The Allstate from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The Allstate currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $128.82.

Shares of NYSE:ALL opened at $134.13 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $40.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.81. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $121.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $109.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The Allstate has a fifty-two week low of $84.97 and a fifty-two week high of $136.18.

The Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported $6.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.88 by $2.23. The business had revenue of $10.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.37 billion. The Allstate had a net margin of 10.68% and a return on equity of 16.70%. The Allstate’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.54 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that The Allstate will post 12.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALL. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of The Allstate in the fourth quarter valued at $373,392,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Allstate by 99.9% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,030,161 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $443,036,000 after buying an additional 2,014,085 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of The Allstate by 139.0% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,574,768 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $283,044,000 after buying an additional 1,497,683 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Allstate by 5.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,194,818 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,124,684,000 after buying an additional 1,497,120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cooke & Bieler LP bought a new position in shares of The Allstate in the fourth quarter valued at $76,352,000. 76.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About The Allstate

The Allstate Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Life, and Allstate Benefits segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

