Raymond James Reiterates $26.00 Price Target for Village Farms International (NASDAQ:VFF)

Village Farms International (NASDAQ:VFF) has been given a $26.00 price objective by equities researchers at Raymond James in a report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price points to a potential upside of 211.00% from the stock’s previous close. Raymond James also issued estimates for Village Farms International’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.04 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.08 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.44 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on VFF. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Village Farms International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Roth Capital increased their price target on Village Farms International from $13.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Village Farms International from $17.50 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Craig Hallum cut their price target on shares of Village Farms International from $25.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price objective on shares of Village Farms International from $11.00 to $8.70 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Village Farms International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.35.

Get Village Farms International alerts:

VFF opened at $8.36 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $678.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -167.17 and a beta of 4.02. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $11.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.72. Village Farms International has a 1-year low of $2.86 and a 1-year high of $20.32. The company has a current ratio of 4.00, a quick ratio of 3.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Village Farms International (NASDAQ:VFF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 16th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $47.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.96 million. Village Farms International had a negative return on equity of 4.93% and a negative net margin of 1.66%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Village Farms International will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Stephen C. Ruffini sold 70,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.60, for a total transaction of $812,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 369,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,282,720. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John R. Mclernon sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.29, for a total transaction of $106,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $411,990. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 20.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VFF. AdvisorShares Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Village Farms International by 214.3% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 4,316,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,105,000 after acquiring an additional 2,942,955 shares in the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC raised its stake in Village Farms International by 62.7% in the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 4,100,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,583,000 after purchasing an additional 1,580,985 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC bought a new stake in Village Farms International during the first quarter valued at approximately $9,642,000. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Village Farms International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,341,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Village Farms International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,268,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.24% of the company’s stock.

Village Farms International Company Profile

Village Farms International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes greenhouse-grown tomatoes, bell peppers, and cucumbers in North America. It operates through three segments: Produce Business, Energy Business, and Cannabis and Hemp Business. The company also owns and operates a 7.0 megawatt power plant that generates and sells electricity to British Columbia Hydro and Power Authority; and produces and supplies cannabis products.

Featured Story: Equity Income

Receive News & Ratings for Village Farms International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Village Farms International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.