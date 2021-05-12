Raymond James Trust N.A. Buys 1,277 Shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) by 10.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,047 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,277 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $2,106,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AWK. IBM Retirement Fund lifted its position in American Water Works by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 6,726 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,032,000 after acquiring an additional 837 shares in the last quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. lifted its position in American Water Works by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. now owns 24,645 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,695,000 after acquiring an additional 1,888 shares in the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in American Water Works by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 67,910 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,181,000 after acquiring an additional 4,980 shares in the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in American Water Works by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 287,395 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $43,971,000 after acquiring an additional 12,852 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Terry L. Blaker lifted its position in American Water Works by 19.8% in the 4th quarter. Terry L. Blaker now owns 9,433 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,447,000 after acquiring an additional 1,556 shares in the last quarter. 82.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on AWK shares. Barclays raised their price target on shares of American Water Works from $173.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of American Water Works from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $159.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, US Capital Advisors reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of American Water Works in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $161.29.

Shares of AWK stock opened at $153.70 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $153.41 and a 200-day moving average of $153.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $112.50 and a 12-month high of $172.56. The firm has a market cap of $27.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.11, a PEG ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 0.18.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73. American Water Works had a net margin of 17.63% and a return on equity of 11.03%. The company had revenue of $888.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $923.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.67 EPS. American Water Works’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 3.9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.6025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 10th. This represents a $2.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. This is a positive change from American Water Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.94%.

American Water Works Profile

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 16 states serving approximately 3.5 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, such as food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

