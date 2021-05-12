Raymond James Trust N.A. Decreases Stock Holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM)

Raymond James Trust N.A. trimmed its position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) by 6.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 14,012 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,039 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce were worth $1,371,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 15,120,303 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,288,865,000 after buying an additional 1,564,081 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 5,641,767 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $480,762,000 after buying an additional 480,116 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 4,122,168 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $352,211,000 after buying an additional 335,000 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce during the fourth quarter valued at about $339,311,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,895,171 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $314,763,000 after buying an additional 166,981 shares during the last quarter. 42.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently commented on CM. Cormark reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $124.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Scotiabank reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a research report on Monday, March 1st. TD Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $111.61.

CM opened at $107.69 on Wednesday. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 12-month low of $54.94 and a 12-month high of $108.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.32 billion, a PE ratio of 17.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $101.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $90.90.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The bank reported $3.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $1.40. The business had revenue of $3.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.77 billion. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a net margin of 15.06% and a return on equity of 12.03%. As a group, analysts predict that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 8.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 29th were paid a dividend of $1.1669 per share. This is a boost from Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 26th. This represents a $4.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.33%. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.27%.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Profile

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four strategic business units: Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

