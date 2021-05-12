Raymond James Trust N.A. Has $1.51 Million Stock Position in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) by 4.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 70,121 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,699 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $1,505,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in Halliburton by 42.6% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,734 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 518 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Halliburton by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 7,442 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $160,000 after acquiring an additional 628 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC raised its holdings in Halliburton by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 14,228 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 670 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its holdings in Halliburton by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 145,000 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $2,741,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Halliburton by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 27,470 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $519,000 after acquiring an additional 717 shares in the last quarter. 75.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Eric Carre sold 24,260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.90, for a total value of $531,294.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 133,320 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,919,708. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Myrtle L. Jones sold 5,462 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.50, for a total value of $128,357.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.48% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of HAL opened at $22.61 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.55, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 2.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 2.30. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $20.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.38. Halliburton has a 52 week low of $9.12 and a 52 week high of $24.74.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The oilfield services company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.34 billion. Halliburton had a positive return on equity of 11.10% and a negative net margin of 26.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 31.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.31 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Halliburton will post 0.62 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 3rd were given a $0.045 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.52%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Atb Cap Markets raised Halliburton from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Atlantic Securities raised Halliburton from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, January 25th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Halliburton from $16.00 to $16.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Stephens raised Halliburton from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Halliburton from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, April 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.67.

Halliburton Company provides a range of services and products to oil and natural gas companies worldwide. The company's Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services, including stimulation and sand control services; and cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, as well as provides casing equipment.

