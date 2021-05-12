Raymond James Trust N.A. Raises Stake in Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC)

Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) by 6.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,005 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 632 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Teladoc Health were worth $2,001,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TDOC. First National Bank of South Miami lifted its stake in Teladoc Health by 560.0% in the fourth quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 132 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new position in Teladoc Health in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Teladoc Health by 234.9% in the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 144 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Teladoc Health by 228.9% in the fourth quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 148 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Teladoc Health by 1,470.0% in the fourth quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 157 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.77% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Arnnon Geshuri sold 1,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.26, for a total value of $521,955.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 102,569 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,592,229.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CMO Stephany Verstraete sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.00, for a total transaction of $1,589,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 16,445 shares in the company, valued at $3,733,015. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 510,572 shares of company stock worth $95,775,883 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TDOC opened at $145.79 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -101.95 and a beta of 0.30. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a one year low of $133.17 and a one year high of $308.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $177.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $209.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 6.47 and a current ratio of 6.52.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The health services provider reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.70. The company had revenue of $453.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $452.12 million. Teladoc Health had a negative net margin of 12.71% and a negative return on equity of 6.15%. The business’s revenue was up 150.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.40) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Teladoc Health, Inc. will post -1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TDOC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $263.00 to $226.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Teladoc Health in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $235.00 price objective for the company. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $330.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $300.00 to $264.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Teladoc Health currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $240.35.

Teladoc Health Company Profile

Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services on a business-to-business basis in the United States and internationally. It covers various clinical conditions, including non-critical, episodic care, chronic, and complicated cases like cancer and congestive heart failure, as well as offers telehealth solutions, chronic condition management, expert medical services, behavioral health solutions, guidance and support, and platform and program services.

