Raymond James Trust N.A. Sells 5,806 Shares of Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR)

Raymond James Trust N.A. trimmed its position in shares of Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR) by 15.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 32,894 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,806 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Nutrien were worth $1,773,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its position in Nutrien by 25.7% during the 1st quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 1,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co boosted its position in Nutrien by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co now owns 12,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $587,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Point View Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Nutrien by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Point View Wealth Management Inc. now owns 20,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $992,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC boosted its position in Nutrien by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 12,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $620,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in Nutrien by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 60,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,268,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. 61.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Nutrien alerts:

Shares of NYSE NTR opened at $61.47 on Wednesday. Nutrien Ltd. has a twelve month low of $29.70 and a twelve month high of $62.37. The firm has a market cap of $35.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 361.59, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a 50 day moving average of $55.78 and a 200 day moving average of $51.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.20. Nutrien had a net margin of 0.47% and a return on equity of 4.19%. The company had revenue of $4.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.12) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Nutrien Ltd. will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This is an increase from Nutrien’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Nutrien’s payout ratio is 82.95%.

NTR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Nutrien from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Nutrien from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Nutrien from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. HSBC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Nutrien in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Nutrien from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Nutrien has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.89.

Nutrien Profile

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs, services, and solutions. The company offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products; and financial solutions. It also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through approximately 2,000 retail locations in the United States, Canada, South America, and Australia.

See Also: Municipal Bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR).

Receive News & Ratings for Nutrien Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nutrien and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.