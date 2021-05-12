Raymond James Upgrades Tecnoglass (NASDAQ:TGLS) to Strong-Buy

Tecnoglass (NASDAQ:TGLS) was upgraded by analysts at Raymond James from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report released on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $15.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of $10.00. Raymond James’ target price indicates a potential downside of 10.50% from the stock’s current price.

TGLS has been the topic of several other research reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Tecnoglass from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Tecnoglass in a research note on Sunday, March 7th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Tecnoglass from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Tecnoglass from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tecnoglass from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.92.

Shares of TGLS stock opened at $16.76 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.28. Tecnoglass has a 52 week low of $3.45 and a 52 week high of $18.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The company has a market cap of $799.03 million, a PE ratio of 46.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.67.

Tecnoglass (NASDAQ:TGLS) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.13. Tecnoglass had a net margin of 4.45% and a return on equity of 20.49%. Equities research analysts expect that Tecnoglass will post 0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA increased its position in shares of Tecnoglass by 22.2% in the 1st quarter. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA now owns 834,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,032,000 after purchasing an additional 151,884 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Tecnoglass by 50,549.3% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 759,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,129,000 after buying an additional 758,240 shares during the period. Heartland Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tecnoglass by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 400,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,764,000 after buying an additional 36,098 shares during the period. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tecnoglass by 58.9% in the 1st quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 197,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,377,000 after buying an additional 73,271 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Tecnoglass by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 174,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,204,000 after buying an additional 17,817 shares during the period. 15.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tecnoglass Company Profile

Tecnoglass Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, supplies, and installs architectural glass, windows, and associated aluminum products for the commercial and residential construction industries in North, Central, and South America. The company offers low emissivity, laminated/thermo-laminated, thermo-acoustic, tempered, silk-screened, curved, and digital print glass products.

