Rayonier (NYSE:RYN) Reaches New 12-Month High Following Analyst Upgrade

Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday after BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on the stock from $32.00 to $36.00. BMO Capital Markets currently has a market perform rating on the stock. Rayonier traded as high as $38.21 and last traded at $38.21, with a volume of 2978 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $37.42.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rayonier from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, February 8th.

In related news, VP Mark R. Bridwell sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.50, for a total transaction of $167,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 46,590 shares in the company, valued at $1,560,765. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Rayonier by 100.0% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,056 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 528 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Rayonier during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Rayonier by 119.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,473 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 802 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in Rayonier during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in Rayonier during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.55% of the company’s stock.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $34.94 and a 200 day moving average of $31.60. The company has a market capitalization of $5.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 118.07 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Rayonier (NYSE:RYN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08. Rayonier had a return on equity of 2.29% and a net margin of 5.14%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Rayonier Inc. will post 0.23 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th were paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 16th. Rayonier’s payout ratio is 234.78%.

About Rayonier (NYSE:RYN)

Rayonier is a leading timberland real estate investment trust with assets located in some of the most productive softwood timber growing regions in the United States and New Zealand. As of December 31, 2020, Rayonier owned or leased under long-term agreements approximately 2.7 million acres of timberlands located in the U.S.

