Recent Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Avantor (AVTR)

5/5/2021 – Avantor had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $35.00 to $38.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

5/5/2021 – Avantor had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $34.00 to $37.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/5/2021 – Avantor was upgraded by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $40.00 price target on the stock.

4/29/2021 – Avantor had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $35.00 to $38.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/29/2021 – Avantor had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $35.00 to $40.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/29/2021 – Avantor had its price target raised by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $32.00 to $36.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/29/2021 – Avantor had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $28.00 to $32.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

4/29/2021 – Avantor was upgraded by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $40.00 price target on the stock.

4/16/2021 – Avantor was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $37.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Avantor Inc. is a provider of critical products and services primarily to biopharma, healthcare, education & government, advanced technologies & applied materials industries. Avantor Inc. is based in Radnor, United States. “

Shares of Avantor stock traded down $0.78 on Wednesday, hitting $30.08. 5,132,585 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,417,434. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $31.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27. Avantor, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.37 and a 12-month high of $33.99. The company has a market cap of $17.51 billion, a PE ratio of 250.67, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.84.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. Avantor had a net margin of 2.21% and a return on equity of 44.58%. Avantor’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.17 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Avantor, Inc. will post 0.85 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Devashish Ohri sold 100,160 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.37, for a total transaction of $3,242,179.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 118,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,841,639.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Gerard Brophy sold 3,059 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.93, for a total transaction of $85,437.87. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 172,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,814,685.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 132,988 shares of company stock valued at $4,175,506 over the last quarter. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Avantor during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in Avantor by 51.8% in the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares during the period. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new stake in Avantor in the first quarter valued at about $42,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Avantor in the first quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, AllSquare Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Avantor in the first quarter valued at about $51,000. 84.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Avantor, Inc provides products and services to customers in biopharma, healthcare, education and government, advanced technologies, and applied materials industries in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers materials and consumables, such as purity chemicals and reagents, lab products and supplies, formulated silicone materials, customized excipients, customized single-use assemblies, process chromatography resins and columns, analytical sample prep kits, education and microbiology products, and clinical trial kits.

