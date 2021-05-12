Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (OTCMKTS:RBGLY) to Post FY2021 Earnings of $0.83 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (OTCMKTS:RBGLY) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a report released on Thursday, May 6th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Deboo now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.83 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.84. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Reckitt Benckiser Group’s FY2024 earnings at $1.01 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on RBGLY. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. BNP Paribas downgraded Reckitt Benckiser Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Societe Generale reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Reckitt Benckiser Group from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS RBGLY opened at $17.93 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $18.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market cap of $63.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.92 and a beta of 0.64. Reckitt Benckiser Group has a 1 year low of $16.61 and a 1 year high of $21.00.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 21st. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.4663 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.59%. Reckitt Benckiser Group’s dividend payout ratio is 56.67%.

About Reckitt Benckiser Group

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures, markets, and sells health, hygiene, and nutrition products in the United Kingdom, the United States, China, and internationally. The company offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; disinfection, hygiene, and first aid products; condoms, sex toys, and lubricants; heartburn and indigestion solutions; and cough and chest congestion, multi-symptom, and sinus remedies for adults and children under the Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, and Mucinex brands.

