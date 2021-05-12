Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) Issues Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) updated its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $446 million-$457 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $348.35 million.

A number of research firms have weighed in on RDFN. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Redfin from a sell rating to a neutral rating and increased their target price for the company from $41.00 to $78.00 in a report on Friday, February 5th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Redfin from $99.00 to $75.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Redfin in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a hold rating on the stock. BTIG Research downgraded Redfin from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Truist raised their target price on shares of Redfin from $84.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $60.87.

RDFN traded down $2.47 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $51.78. 46,831 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,764,103. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.39. The firm has a market cap of $5.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -108.50 and a beta of 1.96. Redfin has a 1 year low of $22.05 and a 1 year high of $98.44.

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.04). Redfin had a negative net margin of 4.61% and a negative return on equity of 11.80%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Redfin will post -0.35 EPS for the current year.

In other Redfin news, insider Adam Wiener sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.43, for a total transaction of $490,295.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 297,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,408,140.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Glenn Kelman sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.39, for a total value of $1,991,700.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,569,293 shares in the company, valued at approximately $104,185,362.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 82,850 shares of company stock worth $5,577,443 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

Redfin Corporation operates as a residential real estate brokerage company in the United States and Canada. The company operates an online real estate marketplace and provides real estate services, including assisting individuals in the purchase or sell of home. It also provides title and settlement services; originates and sells mortgages; and buys and sells homes.

